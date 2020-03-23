Cass County students to begin medical residencies

OMAHA – Two Cass County natives have learned where they will serve their medical residency assignments for the next three to seven years.
University of Nebraska Medical Center announced the results of the school’s Match Day for 128 senior medical students on Friday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock graduate Jordan Renee Bowman and Plattsmouth native Laura Elyse Newton joined their UNMC classmates for the event.
Bowman will serve her residency at the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. She will study medicine-pediatrics at the facility.
Strong Memorial Hospital is part of the University of Rochester Medical Center. The hospital is the flagship facility of the URMC enterprise and has 886 beds. It is home to Golisano Children’s Hospital and has been designated as a Level One regional trauma and burn center.
Bowman was a member of the Class of 2012 at Elmwood-Murdock and majored in biology and pre-medicine at Creighton University. She has studied at the University of Nebraska Medical Center since August 2016.
Newton will serve her residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She will study medical surgery at the facility.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is the flagship facility of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System in New Hampshire. The regional health system serves 1.9 million people across northern New England.
Newton graduated from Omaha Duchesne Academy in 2011. She majored in biology and anthropology/sociology at St. Olaf College before starting at UNMC in August 2016.
UNMC uses a computer algorithm to match students with residency programs across the United States. The computer program takes into account preferences of each student and the locations of open slots in their chosen medical fields. There are thousands of training positions available at teaching hospitals in the country each year.
Students will spend three to seven years studying in their residency programs before earning their medical doctorates. Bowman, Newton and the other members of the Class of 2020 are scheduled to graduate from UNMC in May.