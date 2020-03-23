Cass County students to begin medical residencies

OMAHA – Two Cass County natives have learned where they will serve their medical residency assignments for the next three to seven years.

University of Nebraska Medical Center announced the results of the school’s Match Day for 128 senior medical students on Friday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock graduate Jordan Renee Bowman and Plattsmouth native Laura Elyse Newton joined their UNMC classmates for the event.

Bowman will serve her residency at the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. She will study medicine-pediatrics at the facility.

Strong Memorial Hospital is part of the University of Rochester Medical Center. The hospital is the flagship facility of the URMC enterprise and has 886 beds. It is home to Golisano Children’s Hospital and has been designated as a Level One regional trauma and burn center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowman was a member of the Class of 2012 at Elmwood-Murdock and majored in biology and pre-medicine at Creighton University. She has studied at the University of Nebraska Medical Center since August 2016.

Newton will serve her residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She will study medical surgery at the facility.