Cass County to be part of statewide tractor safety course

According to Susan Harris, University of Nebraska Extension educator, overturned tractors and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are a common cause of agricultural-related injuries and deaths in Nebraska. This course is designed to train students on how to avoid these incidents, as well as other farm and ranch hazards.

The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, including quizzes which students must pass to attend the driving portion of training. Once a student is registered, they will be sent a training manual, course paperwork and a link to the online course.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test and equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course. Instructors also will offer education about safe behaviors and laws for ATVs, utility-task vehicles and other off-road vehicles.

In order to protect students and trainers, the number of students on site will be limited to allow proper social distancing. Students and trainers will be required to wear a mask at all times during instruction and driving. Masks will be provided along with instructions for proper use.