Cass County to hold household hazardous waste collections, May 7, 8

PLATTSMOUTH – There are tons of it just lying around.
Now’s the time for area residents to collect it for safe disposal.
It’s the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Collection, set for Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 in Cass County, and sponsored by Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development.
“We’ve done this for eight consecutive years now and people continue to find things to dispose of,” said spokeswoman Bobbie Meints. “It still remains busy for us collecting 15 to 18 tons every year.”
This event is made possible by a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Meints said.
As in the past, the collection will be held at three county sites. On Friday, May 7, it will be held in Plattsmouth at Wiles-Ellis Agribusiness at 606 Wiles Road from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. It will then be held at Weeping Water at the county’s road shop on Nebraska Highway 50 south of Highway 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
On Saturday, May 8, the collection will be in Eagle at the Eagle Village Parking Lot, 727 S. First St., from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Items accepted include cleaning products, lawn and garden chemicals, paint, used oil, florescent light bulbs, antifreeze and other hazardous household items.
Please bring materials in disposable containers no larger than five gallons or 50 pounds. Containers will not be returned.
Farm chemicals will not be accepted, Meints said.
“This is a household grant,” she said. “The grant was written for household quantities.”
Other items that will not be accepted include tires, appliances, science lab chemicals, items containing asbestos, wood preservatives, PCBs, explosives or commercial quantities.
A $5 donation per household will be requested to help keep this event going, Meints said.
This kind of annual event is important because dumping these items into a landfill would not be environmentally sound, according to Meints.
“They would impact the soil, the water, even the air,” she said. “We are very happy to provide this event for the residents.”