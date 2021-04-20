Cass County to hold household hazardous waste collections, May 7, 8

PLATTSMOUTH – There are tons of it just lying around.

Now’s the time for area residents to collect it for safe disposal.

It’s the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Collection, set for Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 in Cass County, and sponsored by Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development.

“We’ve done this for eight consecutive years now and people continue to find things to dispose of,” said spokeswoman Bobbie Meints. “It still remains busy for us collecting 15 to 18 tons every year.”

This event is made possible by a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Meints said.

As in the past, the collection will be held at three county sites. On Friday, May 7, it will be held in Plattsmouth at Wiles-Ellis Agribusiness at 606 Wiles Road from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. It will then be held at Weeping Water at the county’s road shop on Nebraska Highway 50 south of Highway 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, May 8, the collection will be in Eagle at the Eagle Village Parking Lot, 727 S. First St., from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.