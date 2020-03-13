Cass County to offer early ballots to all registered voters

PLATTSMOUTH – All Cass County registered voters will have the option of casting mail-in ballots for this spring’s primary election due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Cass County Election Commissioner Linn Moore said Friday afternoon that the office would begin mailing early voting cards to all registered voters in Cass County the week of March 16. The yellow cards will allow registered voters to request an early voting ballot for the May 12 primary election.

Moore said she felt it was important for people to be able to cast mail-in ballots if they wanted to. She said uncertainty about coronavirus-related cancellations and closures played a large role in the decision.

“It’s not a mandatory thing for people to do,” Moore said. “We’re still going to be keeping all of the polling places open. We saw that Sarpy County was doing something similar, so we thought it would be a good idea to do that here too. We wanted to make sure we had all of the options covered for people.”

Moore said registered voters could contact the election office at 402-296-9309 between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. if they do not receive a postcard by March 31.