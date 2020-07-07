Cass County to study security improvements at courthouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There could be new security measures at the Cass County Courthouse in the near future.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of an in-house committee to study and make recommendations on security improvements to the downtown Plattsmouth structure, built in 1891.

Security concerns for public officials and public buildings nationwide have increased in the last decade or so, according to Commissioner Jim Peterson, and therefore he felt it would be wise to improve security now that might prevent a serious issue down the road.

“We’re trying to be a step ahead,” Peterson said. “Our citizens want to feel secure in our courthouse.”

This might be the first-ever in-house committee to study courthouse security, he added.

Several outside firms took on this issue before, but suggested costs for improvements were apparently too high for county officials at the time to approve, according to Peterson.

“A lot of counties are going through this process,” Peterson said during the board’s discussion of the matter.

“We need to look at security,” Chairman Dan Henry added.