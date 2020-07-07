Cass County to study security improvements at courthouse

PLATTSMOUTH – There could be new security measures at the Cass County Courthouse in the near future.
The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of an in-house committee to study and make recommendations on security improvements to the downtown Plattsmouth structure, built in 1891.
Security concerns for public officials and public buildings nationwide have increased in the last decade or so, according to Commissioner Jim Peterson, and therefore he felt it would be wise to improve security now that might prevent a serious issue down the road.
“We’re trying to be a step ahead,” Peterson said. “Our citizens want to feel secure in our courthouse.”
This might be the first-ever in-house committee to study courthouse security, he added.
Several outside firms took on this issue before, but suggested costs for improvements were apparently too high for county officials at the time to approve, according to Peterson.
“A lot of counties are going through this process,” Peterson said during the board’s discussion of the matter.
“We need to look at security,” Chairman Dan Henry added.
It was mentioned that the closure of all courthouse entries except for the handicapped-accessible entry on Fourth Street could be permanent.
The unused doors would only serve as fire escapes, according to the discussion.
The committee might be composed of six to eight courthouse employees, plus an architect familiar with the structure, according to Peterson.
There was no timetable given on when the committee might be formed or recommendations released.
“Other counties have been doing this,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
Meanwhile, Sheriff William Brueggemann announced at the meeting he plans to hire a permanent, full-time deputy stationed at the handicapped-accessible entry to improve security.
Currently, deputies are stationed there on a rotating basis to ensure those who might be infected with COVID-19 don’t enter.
Having a full-time deputy there would allow those currently there to perform other roles within the department.
“It’s a deterrent (from crime) to have somebody there,” he told the board.
