Cass County Tourism offering 2021 marketing grants

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Tourism is now offering and accepting applications from non-profit organizations for 2021 tourism marketing grants.

However, capital improvement grants for tourism-related projects will not be offered because of the dramatic decline in tourism revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Carl Reichart, executive director.

“We’re hoping this is the only year we have to hold back on capital improvement grants,” he said. “It’s being fiscally responsible.”

Cass County Tourism receives revenue through the collection of the Nebraska Lodging Tax. However, the impact in lodging due to the pandemic has created losses ranging from 50 percent to 90 percent since March, according to Reichart.

“Tourism everywhere has suffered pretty handily,” he said.

Nevertheless, non-profit organizations who want to promote tourism events next year can still apply up to the normal maximum amount of $2,500, he said.

Applications are due no later than Jan. 31, 2021. Awards will be dependent upon the number of applications submitted and funds available at that time.

Visit the Cass County Tourism website at visitcasscounty.com/grants for grant guidelines, applications and deadlines.

