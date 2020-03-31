Cass County virus cases unchanged, beauty shops closed for a month

PLATTSMOUTH – As counties to the north continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, Cass County’s total of just two cases has remained the same since last week.

That’s according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department as of Tuesday.

Sarpy County had 17 cases as of Tuesday, while Douglas County reported 90 cases. The low number in Cass County and Plattsmouth is a positive statement made by the residents on how they’re dealing with this virus, according to Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

“They realize how serious it is and are taking proper precaution,” he said. “I think they are doing a good job.”

Meanwhile, playground equipment in the city parks has been shut down for public use for the time being because the equipment could not be sanitized properly against the potential spread of the virus, Lambert said.

He did, however, encourage people to get out and enjoy the parks, but do it with the proper distance from others.