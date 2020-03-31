Cass County virus cases unchanged, beauty shops closed for a month

PLATTSMOUTH – As counties to the north continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, Cass County’s total of just two cases has remained the same since last week.
That’s according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department as of Tuesday.
Sarpy County had 17 cases as of Tuesday, while Douglas County reported 90 cases. The low number in Cass County and Plattsmouth is a positive statement made by the residents on how they’re dealing with this virus, according to Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
“They realize how serious it is and are taking proper precaution,” he said. “I think they are doing a good job.”
Meanwhile, playground equipment in the city parks has been shut down for public use for the time being because the equipment could not be sanitized properly against the potential spread of the virus, Lambert said.
You have free articles remaining.
He did, however, encourage people to get out and enjoy the parks, but do it with the proper distance from others.
This week the Sarpy/Cass Health Department directed all beauty-related businesses be closed until April 30 because the recommended minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals could not be maintained in those venues. These businesses included tattoo parlors, beauty salons, barber shops, massage parlors and beauty/nail salons.
This directive didn’t come as a surprise to owners of some of these businesses in Plattsmouth. They even expected it, they said.
“We knew it was coming,” said Shelley Brugger, an employee at Headquarters for Hair. “We’re fine with it. We want everybody to be safe. We will make it through.”
“I was expecting it to come here,” added Alexandria Barrett, owner of Inked and Spellbound Tattoo. “I did have time to be mentally prepared for it. This should open the public eyes on how serious this virus should be taken.”
Like the others, DaNae Nichols said she certainly doesn’t want anyone to come down with the virus and the vast majority of her clients are understanding about this directive.
“It is what it is,” said Nichols, owner of Jenz Full Services Salon. “We’ll get by.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!