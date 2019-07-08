PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County officials issued a warrant Monday morning for a man being held in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in southwest Iowa.
Judge Michael Smith granted the state’s request for a warrant during a Cass County District Court case involving Red Oak, Iowa, resident Toby L. McCunn. McCunn, 34, was formally arraigned on the state’s motion to revoke probation.
McCunn was not present in the courtroom for the hearing. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said this was because McCunn was being held in jail in Page County, Iowa. He also acknowledged local authorities would likely not see McCunn in the near future because of the serious Iowa charges.
“He won’t get here anytime soon,” Sunde said.
McCunn was arrested in Cass County in January 2016 after Plattsmouth police found him passed out in a snowdrift in town. They found methamphetamine inside his nearby vehicle.
McCunn pled guilty in 2017 to charges of driving under the influence and attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He began serving 24 months on probation in Cass County in August 2017.
McCunn was arrested in late April on a felony charge of first-degree murder. Iowa authorities said McCunn entered a Shenandoah residence looking for Joshua L. Jordan, 33. McCunn allegedly used a handgun to fire several bullets into Jordan’s chest at close range. Jordan later died due to the bullet wounds.
McCunn fled the scene after the incident occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. He engaged in a standoff with police at another Shenandoah home before he was arrested at approximately 2 p.m.
McCunn pled not guilty in a written statement during a hearing in Page County District Court in late May. He remains incarcerated in Page County Jail.