Cass County welcomes new beef extension educator

ITHACA – Cass County residents will be able to meet a new extension educator who can help them with all of their meat-related issues.
Connor Biehler joined the Nebraska Extension organization this month as a beef extension educator. He will focus on adult education of beef systems for Cass County and 14 other counties. He will be based at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Ithaca.
Biehler said he was looking forward to meeting Cass County residents. He said he was hoping to help local producers with his knowledge about the beef industry.
“My goals in this position are to first become a member of the communities in my accountability region,” Biehler said. “Secondly, to positively impact the beef producers in the area through consultation and programming in order to increase their value of life.”
Biehler grew up on a farm in south-central Illinois and developed a deep interest in beef cattle through his involvement with his family’s operation. He also took part in a large number of 4-H beef projects on the county level.
Biehler said those experiences were a major factor in his decision to work with cattle on a professional basis.
“I would say that my 4-H beef projects, indirectly, played the strongest role in the path that I have chosen,” Biehler said. “Those early years and experiences acted as the catalyst by further involving me in my family operation and my development as an applied ruminant nutritionist.
“Although I am not as active in the show cattle industry as I once was, the life skills and lessons from these times provided me with the passion to pursue a career on the production side of beef production rather than the show industry.”
Biehler received his associate’s degree in agriculture at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill.. He was a member of the college’s livestock judging team in 2013-14. He then attended Oklahoma State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2016.
Biehler increased his knowledge with a master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee. He focused his graduate work on cow/calf and sire nutrition.
Cass County residents will be able to access Biehler’s services through the state extension organization. Residents who have questions about the Nebraska Extension Beef Services program or Biehler’s position and responsibilities can contact Cass County Nebraska Extension Unit Leader Lauren Stohlmann at lstohlmann2@unl.edu.
