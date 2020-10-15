Cass County welcomes new beef extension educator

ITHACA – Cass County residents will be able to meet a new extension educator who can help them with all of their meat-related issues.

Connor Biehler joined the Nebraska Extension organization this month as a beef extension educator. He will focus on adult education of beef systems for Cass County and 14 other counties. He will be based at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Ithaca.

Biehler said he was looking forward to meeting Cass County residents. He said he was hoping to help local producers with his knowledge about the beef industry.

“My goals in this position are to first become a member of the communities in my accountability region,” Biehler said. “Secondly, to positively impact the beef producers in the area through consultation and programming in order to increase their value of life.”

Biehler grew up on a farm in south-central Illinois and developed a deep interest in beef cattle through his involvement with his family’s operation. He also took part in a large number of 4-H beef projects on the county level.

Biehler said those experiences were a major factor in his decision to work with cattle on a professional basis.