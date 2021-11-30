Cass County woman hurt in Monday rollover

LOUISVILLE – A Cass County woman on Monday morning was injured in a rollover traffic accident along Church Road.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, a 2016 Chevy Equinox with Cass County plates and driven by Lisa Poffenbarger, 56, was heading west on Church Road when it rolled just west of 358th Street.

Deputies from his department responded to the accident shortly before 8:50 a.m., according to the sheriff.

Poffenbarger told deputies she did not remember how the accident happened. The deputies observed tire tracks in the soft gravel on the right side of the road, followed by a curved skid mark next to the yellow line, Brueggemann said.

The curved skid mark pointed in the direction of the right shoulder where tire skid marks and rollover marks led to her vehicle on its side, the sheriff said.

Side airbags were deployed and Poffenbarger did have her seatbelt on during the accident, the sheriff said. She was transported to a hospital, he said.

The investigation is complete, he added.

Rescue personnel from Louisville also responded to the scene, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.