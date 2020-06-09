Cass County women achieved fame here and overseas

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County is rich in history and that includes many notable women.
For example, there was an author of international acclaim, an actress who appeared on Broadway, and a pioneer in women’s aviation.
“Notable Women of Cass County” was the focus at Tuesday’s Brown Bag program at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.
Among them was Isabel Grimes Richey, a poet.
“She published quite a bit,” said local historian Pat Meisinger.
Clara Olive Jones was a founder of the Young Ladies Reading Room Association, a forerunner of the Plattsmouth Public Library, for which she would eventually serve as head librarian for 50 years.
Lillian Pollack Parmele was instrumental in creating low-interest loans for education that 50,000 young women across the country would take advantage of.
Then, there was Bess Streeter Aldrich, the world-famous pioneer author from Elmwood.
“She heard pioneer stories growing up and those stories stayed with her,” Meisinger said.
Her writings were well received by soldiers during World War II because they reminded them of home, Meisinger added.
Ethel and Alice Dovey displayed their artistic talent worldwide, according to Leigh Jean Koinzan. Ethel, primarily a singer, performed in London and even sang for Queen Victoria, while Alice, an actress, performed on stage with such early actors as John Barrymore, Koinzan said.
Alice Pollack Perry became known as a successful raiser of sheep.
“She became a national expert on Shropshire sheep,” said Sandra Allgeier.
Alice Crabill Woster became known for creating board games, plus wrote stories for the Omaha World-Herald.
When the Women’s Air Service Pilots (WASPs) was formed during World War II, Grace Betty Clements joined early on.
Their mission as pilots was to handle important assignments in the United States, allowing male pilots to perform duties overseas, according to Allgeier.
Barbara Linder became known for her watercolors and oil paintings, while Jeanene Wehrbein was involved in many activities, including being a longtime managing editor of the Plattsmouth Journal. She was once selected as Nebraska Publisher of the Year.
Tuesday’s program was in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibit, “Rightfully Hers,” about the women's suffrage movement.
