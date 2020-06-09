Cass County women achieved fame here and overseas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County is rich in history and that includes many notable women.

For example, there was an author of international acclaim, an actress who appeared on Broadway, and a pioneer in women’s aviation.

“Notable Women of Cass County” was the focus at Tuesday’s Brown Bag program at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

Among them was Isabel Grimes Richey, a poet.

“She published quite a bit,” said local historian Pat Meisinger.

Clara Olive Jones was a founder of the Young Ladies Reading Room Association, a forerunner of the Plattsmouth Public Library, for which she would eventually serve as head librarian for 50 years.

Lillian Pollack Parmele was instrumental in creating low-interest loans for education that 50,000 young women across the country would take advantage of.

Then, there was Bess Streeter Aldrich, the world-famous pioneer author from Elmwood.

“She heard pioneer stories growing up and those stories stayed with her,” Meisinger said.

Her writings were well received by soldiers during World War II because they reminded them of home, Meisinger added.