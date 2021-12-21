Cass trails Sarpy County in COVID vaccinations

PAPILLION – Cass County continues to trail Sarpy County as far as the percentage of residents being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of this past Monday, 55.9 percent of eligible Cass residents were fully vaccinated, compared to 60.4 percent in Sarpy County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Also, as of Monday, there were 178 active COVID cases in Cass with 23 deaths tied to the virus, according to the department.

The department said it is receiving a large number of requests for replacement COVID-19 vaccination cards, and recommends the following:

“If you have misplaced your COVID-19 vaccination card and want a copy of your vaccination records, please follow these three options:

1. Look up your immunization history at https://nesiis-dhhs-prod.ne.gov/.../clientSearch.do... You may print off a copy of your records from this website. This serves as your official vaccination record.

If your record is unavailable in this search...

2. Contact the clinic where you received your vaccine. They will have a record of your vaccination.

If you attended a Health Department clinic...

3. E-mail your first and last name, date of birth and home address to healthdept@sarpycasshealth.com. Due to the number of requests we receive, please allow up to one week to provide you with a replacement vaccination card.

