PLATTSMOUTH – Cassco Arms Apartments reached a milestone on Wednesday and a public open house was held to celebrate.
It was 50 years ago on May 1, 1969, that the facility at 801 Washington Ave. welcomed its first resident and over the years hundreds more have made it their home.
That’s the case with Kay Wyldes, who has lived there since 1990.
“This is my home,” Wyldes said. “I enjoy my life here.”
Wyldes has lived in the same apartment since she arrived on Dec. 1, 1990.
“I’m happy,” she said.
So is Alyce Combs, a four-year resident.
“I like it,” she said during the open house. “When you’re in a house by yourself, you have so much responsibilities. But here you don’t have that.”
Since it first opened its doors, Cassco Arms has had 552 residents, according to Sheryl Parshall, its executive director.
Residents have not only come from the surrounding area, but some have traveled from Oklahoma, Texas, even Florida, usually because they have family members here and want to move back, Parshall said.
The facility offers 60 apartments, 55 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units, Parshall said. Each comes with a stove and refrigerator with the residents bringing in the rest of their needed items. The rent is income based with the eligibility guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It’s public housing,” she said. “It’s safe and affordable.”
Wednesday’s open house was held in its community room where residents often gather to play cards or bingo or to just socialize.
They can also reserve that room for their own family gatherings, which over the years have included graduation parties and wedding receptions.
The outdoor patio in the back was improved two years ago and a grant has been awarded for the parking lot expansion, Parshall said.
A security guard lives on site, she added, plus the local No Frills Supermarket weekly delivers groceries from the lists given by the residents.
Though it’s available to the general public, the first priority is given to those age 55 and older, Parshall said, adding there’s usually a waiting list for moving in.
“It’s 100 percent independent living,” she said. “We provide a safe, affordable housing option.”
The site that the facility is on has been a big part of Darlene Herdlitchka’s life. Not only as a resident, but she also worked for the Rubin Ford Dealership that was located there before being torn down to make way for the apartments.
“It’s fine, it’s secure,” said Herdlitchka, who owned the former Albos Bar downtown.
“I’ve met a lot of people,” Wyldes said. “It is my family.”