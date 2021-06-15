 Skip to main content
Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free
Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free

  • Updated
PHA smoke free

From left, T.E.A.M. Community Health Coordinator Rachel Brandenburg and daughter Hannah Brandenburg present a certificate of appreciation for going smoke-free to Plattsmouth Housing Authority Executive Director Sheryl Parshall. PHA board member and tenant Ron Haskett and PHA employee Debi Schroeder look on during the presentation.

 Photo Courtesy of T.E.A.M./The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Housing Authority on Tuesday implemented a 100 percent smoke-free policy at its Cassco Arms Apartments following a decision by the PHA board.

“The Plattsmouth Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to have the property 100 percent smoke-free to be in compliance with the (U.S.) Housing and Urban Development’s policy on smoke free public housing properties,” said PHA Executive Director Sheryl Parshall.

Prior to the vote, the apartments at 801 Washington Ave. had a designated outdoor back area for residents who wanted to light up, Parshall said,

“It’s not a huge change,” she said.

Rachel Brandenburg, Community Health Coordinator for Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands, praised the move and recently came to Cassco Arms to present a certificate of appreciation.

“I was very excited about it,” she said. “It’s a very good move.”

Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands (T.E.A.M.) recognizes multi-family housing properties in Sarpy and Cass counties for their smoke-free policies that help to prevent the health risks that come with second-hand and third-hand smoke.

Recently, T.E.A.M. members placed so-called quit bags on the doors of all the residents at Cassco Arms with information on how to quit smoking, Brandenburg said.

“We had a lot of good information on the effects of tobacco use during COVID,” she said.

