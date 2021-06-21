Cattlemen's Ball coming to Cass County in 2022

WEEPING WATER – One of the state’s biggest fundraising events, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska, is coming to Cass County next year.

This annual public two-day fundraiser for cancer research will be held at the Cass County Fairgrounds, north of Weeping Water, on June 3 and 4, 2022, according to this week’s official announcement.

The Cattlemen’s Ball is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities the opportunity to showcase their unique area of the state while raising money for research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The event also promotes beef, one of the state’s largest industries, as part of a healthy diet.

Since the inaugural event in 1998, the Cattlemen’s Ball has raised nearly $15 million, of which 90 percent has gone to cancer research and the remaining 10 percent is returned to the local community for health and wellness initiatives.

“We are extremely excited to bring this event to Cass County,” said Mark Rathe, Cass County Fair Board president. “This is an incredible opportunity for folks to come together for a great cause and have fun while doing it.”

Rathe has set an informal goal to raise $2 million at next year’s event, which would be a record-breaking accomplishment.