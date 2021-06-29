Cattlemen's Ball is for "everybody," local officials stress

WEEPING WATER – It may be named the Cattlemen’s Ball, but a good time can be had by all.
“It’s for anybody, everybody can come,” said Mark Rathe, president of the Cass County Fair Board.
Fellow board member Scott Lubben added, “Everybody is welcome.”
Recently, it was announced that Cass County was selected to be next year’s host for this annual fundraising event for cancer research. It will be held June 3 and 4, 2022, at the county fairgrounds, north of Weeping Water.
It will be the first time Cass County has hosted this event since it began in 1998. The closest before occurred in 2003 was when it was held north of Ashland, according to Lubben.
This year’s event was held in Columbus, which actually was awarded the 2020 site and Cass County the site for this year before COVID-19 pushed things back, he said.
Lubben and Rathe, along with their wives, will serve as the host families for this event. Both families were instrumental in bringing it here.
“We felt the fairgrounds was the perfect fit to hold this event,” Lubben said.
For the most part, this event has been held on ranches in tents, he said.
On the other hand, the Cass County Fairgrounds has plenty of buildings and a good amount of parking space to handle large crowds, Lubben said. Cass County is also located between Nebraska’s two largest populated areas.
“We’re fortunate to be between Omaha and Lincoln and that will probably bring people to our county who might otherwise not make it,” Lubben said.
Since its beginning, the Cattlemen’s Ball has raised nearly $15 million, of which 90 percent has gone for research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
“Everybody has been touched by cancer,” Lubben said. “There’s no better reason to have a fundraiser like that.”
The remaining 10 percent has gone to the host counties for health and wellness initiatives in their area.
“We are hoping to raise in the range of $2 million to $2-and-a-half million,” Lubben said. “If we raise that amount, it will be the most ever.”
The event begins on Friday, June 3, with a golf tournament at Quarry Oaks Golf Club near South Bend with gates at the fairgrounds opening at 4 p.m.
There will be a live auction, followed by entertainment. The following day, gates open at 12:30 p.m. where attendees can visit areas focusing on history, art, even a medical tent. There will also be a silent auction, wine/beer tasting, plus a general store for shopping. It will conclude that evening with a country music concert.
Tickets for the event will go on sale later this year.