Cattlemen's Ball is for "everybody," local officials stress

WEEPING WATER – It may be named the Cattlemen’s Ball, but a good time can be had by all.

“It’s for anybody, everybody can come,” said Mark Rathe, president of the Cass County Fair Board.

Fellow board member Scott Lubben added, “Everybody is welcome.”

Recently, it was announced that Cass County was selected to be next year’s host for this annual fundraising event for cancer research. It will be held June 3 and 4, 2022, at the county fairgrounds, north of Weeping Water.

It will be the first time Cass County has hosted this event since it began in 1998. The closest before occurred in 2003 was when it was held north of Ashland, according to Lubben.

This year’s event was held in Columbus, which actually was awarded the 2020 site and Cass County the site for this year before COVID-19 pushed things back, he said.

Lubben and Rathe, along with their wives, will serve as the host families for this event. Both families were instrumental in bringing it here.

“We felt the fairgrounds was the perfect fit to hold this event,” Lubben said.

For the most part, this event has been held on ranches in tents, he said.