Cattlemen's Ball raises $1.4 million for cancer research, projects

WEEPING WATER – Funding for cancer research has just received a big boost.

So have many health and wellness projects planned by local organizations.

This year’s Cattlemen's Ball 2022 at Weeping Water raised a total of $1,487,292, according to event organizers.

“We’re very pleased with what we raised,” said Mark Rathe.

Of the total amount, $1,339,729 is going to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, he said.

“That will go a long way for research,” Rathe said.

The remaining $147,500 is being donated to local organizations that helped to sponsor the event, he said.

The following is a listing of these organizations, the amount each received and their planned projects:

Lofte Theater, $8,000, to purchase and market a play about cancer.

Triple B 4-H, $1000, to provide educational materials on healthy diets for youth.

Nehawka Swine 4-H, $1,000, to provide educational materials for youth.

Cass County 4-H, $4,000, to enhance education with its current gardens for farm/garden to table education.

Syracuse FFA, $1,500, to provide education materials for youth.

Syracuse 4-H, $1,000, to provide education materials for youth.

Ashland-Greenwood FFA, $500, to provide education materials for youth.

Keep Cass County Beautiful, $500, to continue providing recycling and related education opportunities for Cass County.

Weeping Water boy scouts, $1,000, to provide educational/recycling opportunities.

Plattsmouth High School football program, $500, to provide education materials for youth.

Weeping Water Public Schools, $15,000, to provide funds for implementing new social-emotional needs, plus ways to improve students’ physical fitness in the weight room, and recovery methods in the training room.

Cass County Ag Society, $20,000, to provide concrete for handicap pathway on its grounds.

Cass County EMS, $4,000, to purchase ultrasound machines for EMS.

Murray Fire and Rescue, $7,000, to purchase uninterruptible power source, devices for charting patient vitals and the capability to allow a Zoll monitor/defibrillator to communicate patient 12-lead info to hospitals.

Greenwood Fire and Rescue, $3,000, to purchase a LUCAS device, which provides automatic chest compressions.

Nehawka Rescue, $1,500, to purchase a stair chair.

Murdock Fire, $18,000, to purchase 10 full sets of turnout gear and washing machine for gear.

Eagle Fire, $2,000, to purchase new jaws of life.

Syracuse Fire, $16,000, to convert jaws of life/spreader to battery-operated system.

Elmwood Rescue, $10,000, to purchase/build live fire training facility.

Weeping Water Fire, $24,000, to purchase battery-operated extrication tools (jaws of life).

Weeping Water Rescue, $4,000, to purchase new Phillips Tempus Pro Monitor with Heart Start Defibrillator and new portable radios and pagers.

The 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball was held at the Cass County Fairgrounds in early June. It was the first time this event was held in the county.

The event is an annual fundraiser for cancer research, as well as promoting one of Nebraska’s most important industries, beef.

Close to 4,500, including volunteers, attended the two-day gathering, organizers said.

Approximately 90 percent of the money raised is going to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center with the remaining 10 percent being donated back to the local area for health and wellness programs.