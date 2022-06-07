Cattlemen's Ball was a success, organizer said

WEEPING WATER – The 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball, held at the Cass County Fairgrounds last weekend, was quite a hit, according to an organizer.

“It was a successful weekend,” said Dr. Scott Lubben. “We feel happy with the success of that.”

This event is an annual fundraiser for cancer research, as well as promoting one of Nebraska’s most important industries, beef.

Since its beginning in 1998, it’s been held at a different site each year. This was the first time Cass County has been the host, Lubben said.

“We had lots of positive comments,” he said, especially on how the fairgrounds was a good fit for such an event.

Much of the activity was under a large tent.

“I’m happy our tent withstood our winds,” Lubben said.

Close to 4,500, including volunteers, attended the two-day gathering, Lubben said.

Many in attendance came from other parts of the state, he said.

It began on Friday with a golf tournament. There was also a performance by members of the nearby Lofte Community Theater that evening.

Saturday’s lengthy list of activities began with the Stampede 5K Run/Walk in Weeping Water.

There were 53 vendors in the “general store” and others scattered about selling all sorts of items, he added.

There was also a fashion style show held at the fairgrounds. Silent auctions were held during the two-day event, plus tents where folks could learn more about health and wellness topics and local history.

Live entertainment climaxed the event on Saturday night, headlined by nationally-known singer John Michael Montgomery.

“He said it was the biggest tent he ever played in,” Lubben said.

The local Lucas Minor Band also performed, as did fellow Nebraska singers Tommy O’Keeffe and Ned LeDoux.

Approximately 90 percent of the money raised from the ball will benefit the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha with the remaining 10 percent donated back to the local area for health and wellness programs.

Lubben said he won’t know the exact amount raised until a couple of weeks or so from now.

Lubben and his wife, Karen, along with Mark and Candi Rathe, were the organizers of the event, which Lubben said could have never happened without the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

“We are very pleased with the support and help from all the volunteers.”

