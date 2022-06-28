Cave selected as 2022 Miss Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – Josie Cave has been a role model for many people in Weeping Water with her positive personality and top-shelf character.

She will have a chance to showcase those traits in front of a large audience at the county fair later this summer.

Cave was named 2022 Miss Weeping Water at a coronation ceremony Saturday morning. She received a crown from 2021 Miss Weeping Water Jami Twomey after hearing her name called. She will represent Weeping Water at the Cass County Fair Queen Contest at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Cave joined fellow contestants Lauren Harms, Abby Meeske and Brooklyn Rathe at the Weeping Water gazebo for the coronation ceremony. The event took place prior to the Limestone Days grand parade along Eldora Avenue.

Miss Weeping Water contest organizer Diane Wade told the crowd that all four young women in this year’s event were excellent candidates. She said judges had a very close decision when it came to selecting the eventual nominee.

“You should be so, so proud of them,” Wade said. “These girls are awesome. Weeping Water would be honored to be represented by any one of them.”

Harms will be attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha and majoring in criminal justice. Meeske will be attending Peru State College and majoring in elementary education with an emphasis in early childhood classes, and Rathe will be attending the University of Nebraska-Omaha with an undeclared major.

Cave is planning to major in dental hygiene at Iowa Western Community College. She earned the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award for her involvement with teams and organizations at Weeping Water. She participated in softball, all-school musical, choir, National Honor Society and track and field at the school.

Cave was selected to represent the community at the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State Convention. She was chosen due to her positive leadership skills and notable academic scores. She was on the Weeping Water Honor Roll multiple times during her high school career.

