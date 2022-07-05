Cedar Creek man arrested in two-vehicle crash

PAPILLION – A Cedar Creek man was arrested at his home on Saturday after being involved in a two-vehicle accident that closed Nebraska Highway 50 for hours.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 3:31 p.m. deputies from that office responded to a personal injury crash, involving two vehicles on Hwy. 50 just north of Nebraska Highway 31, which is just north of the Platte River.

Upon arrival, the deputies discovered that the driver causing the crash had fled the scene on foot.

The county’s crash unit was called out to investigate the accident, as two people were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The investigation determined that a 2004 GMC Sierra truck, driven by 28-year-old Trey Roberts, had been driving recklessly in a gravel parking lot off of Hwy 50. The truck also had two passengers.

The truck then re-entered Hwy. 50 and collided with a 2017 Mazda sedan, driven by 82-year-old Dean Timmerman, address not given.

One truck passenger was unrestrained in the rear seat of the cab and was ejected from the truck. That passenger suffered a broken right hip and was later in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said.

Timmerman suffered a laceration to his forearm and bruises on his chest. He was also later listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Roberts had fled the scene on foot, and found a ride to his home in Cedar Creek.

Deputies from the sheriff’s departments in both Sarpy and Cass counties arrived there and arrested Roberts, who was uninjured.

He was taken to the Sarpy County Jail, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, willful reckless driving, failure to yield, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, and failure to use seatbelt.

Hwy. 50 was shut down for approximately three hours while the crash investigation was completed.

