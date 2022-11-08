Celebrating 50 years of optimism

PLATTSMOUTH – Over the last half-century a local club has always remained optimistic about things.

This past Sunday, the Optimist Club of Plattsmouth celebrated 50 years of applying that sunny outlook on life in service to the community.

Especially for the young people.

“We’ve had ups and downs,” said Ted Wehrbein, club president, during ceremonies at One Life Church. “We’re small, but mighty. We’ve accomplished many things.”

Founded in 1972, the club has been involved in activities like the Teammates Mentoring Program, the Christmas Adopt-A-Family project, Metropolitan Area Youth Foundation/Project Hope, the Plattsmouth High School Career Academy and the Nebraska Leadership Conference.

It has also provided scholarships to two-year colleges or trade schools.

According to the Optimist Creed, the local members promise “to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind, to look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true, to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future,” and other positive attitudes.

For the last 30 years or so, the club annually honors individuals for their positive actions in the community.

Three awards were presented at Sunday’s ceremony.

Michelle McKnight was presented with the Friend of Youth Award, Alyssa Carney and Wyatt Cook were each presented with an Outstanding Youth Award, and Plattsmouth Journal Managing Editor Brent Hardin was presented with the 110 percent (effort) Award.

Members of the Bella Voce choir group from Plattsmouth High School performed three songs to the audience that numbered about 70.

Wehrbein praised the school’s JOI (Junior Optimist International) Club and other members of the Optimist Club.

“We think they’re done a wonderful job making Plattsmouth a good place to live and raise a family,” he said.