Celebration this Saturday for Living Water pastor

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to an open house this Saturday at Living Water Church to honor Dr. Allan Wooters for his many years of service as its pastor.
Dr. Wooters is retiring at the end of this month after 33 years of service.
The open house will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, 1623 S. 15th St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Timothy Rohwer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today