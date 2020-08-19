You are the owner of this article.
Celebration this Saturday for Living Water pastor
Celebration this Saturday for Living Water pastor

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to an open house this Saturday at Living Water Church to honor Dr. Allan Wooters for his many years of service as its pastor.

Dr. Wooters is retiring at the end of this month after 33 years of service.

The open house will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, 1623 S. 15th St.

