AVOCA - The Old Avoca Schoolhouse will be hosting a special Celtic fiddle camp for fiddlers, violists, mandolinists, guitarists, recorder players and ukulele players.
Music from Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be featured, and the sessions will be led by championship fiddler and author Deborah Greenblatt.
The camp will be held on Wed., March 18, through Fri., March 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Musicians can sign up for one day, two days or all three days.
On the first day, participants will mostly be reading tunes and using sheet music in standard notation. They will learn melodies, harmonies and chords. Fiddlers will be improving their sight reading and experiencing fiddling fun.
On Thursday, the emphasis will be mostly playing tunes by ear, so bringing recording gadgets is allowed. Sheet music versions of the tunes will be provided by the end of the day.
On Friday, there will be jamming, modulating, singing, dancing, experimenting, sharing and playing fiddle-related instruments.
There is limited enrollment and pre-registration is required. Full payment is due on the participant’s first day of camp.
For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.