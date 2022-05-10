Chamber event serves up food, music, fun

PLATTSMOUTH – Well done.

That seemed to be the feeling of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and business members who participated in last Saturday’s Food Truck Wars by the Eighth Avenue round-about.

“It was a good night,” said chamber director Cindy Cruse, who organized this annual event.

She estimated nearly 500 people took advantage of the clear, though breezy, evening to try out the 10 food vendors who served up their specialty dishes to the crowd.

This year’s event was held at the round-about for the first time. The purpose was to bring awareness to the businesses located in that area, Cruse said.

Several of the businesses set up tables with information about themselves.

“They loved it,” Cruse said. “They had more people at one time than ever.”

Thompson and Thompson 3rd Generation, Inc., which paid for the performance of the Kris Lager Band, handed out free items like t-shirts.

During a break by the band, Miss Plattsmouth 2022 was crowned.

She was Sophia Vercellino, 17, a senior at Plattsmouth High School. The other contestants were fellow PHS seniors, Jessica Meisinger, 18, and Krista Hardy, 17.

Chocolate bars were sold by the Plattsmouth Middle School to raise funds for a scoreboard at the school’s new track.

This is an event that not only brings out local residents, but visitors, also, Cruse said.

“It’s a chance to get people outside of Plattsmouth to come down and see what we have to offer,” she said. “All the businesses were happy and appreciative.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.