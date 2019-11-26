PLATTSMOUTH – Who has the best decorated house for the holidays?
The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce wants to know by announcing this week its 2019 Holiday Light Fight.
“Don your house with holiday lights, inflatables and/or other structures to see who wins the bragging rights for the best decorated house in Plattsmouth and the surrounding area,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber director.
Interested homeowners should send their address and a $5 entry fee to Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, 916 Washington Ave., Plattsmouth NE 68048.
You have free articles remaining.
“You may also email info@plattsmouthchamber.com to enter and make arrangements for payment,” Cruse said.
Entries are due no later than Dec. 12.
Each entrant will receive a number to place in the yard so that a group of business leaders and community members can choose the winners.
“Your homes will thrill children and adults during this festive beloved season,” Cruse said.