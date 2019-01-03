AVOCA - The old Avoca schoolhouse in Avoca will be hosting a special Celtic Fiddle Camp for fiddlers, violists, mandolinists, guitarists, recorder players, and ukulele players. Music from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will be featured. The sessions will be led by championship fiddler and author, Deborah Greenblatt.
The camp will be on Wednesday, March 13, through Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Musicians can sign up for one day, two days, or all three days.
On Wednesday, participants will be mostly reading tunes, using sheet music in standard notation. They will learn melodies, harmonies, and chords. Fiddlers will be improving their sight reading, and experiencing fiddling fun.
On Thursday, the emphasis will be mostly playing tunes by ear, so feel free to bring your recording gadgets. Sheet music versions of the tunes will be provided for you by the end of the day, just in case your ears need the help.
On Friday, there will be jamming, modulating, singing, dancing, experimenting, sharing, and playing fiddle related instruments.
For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com