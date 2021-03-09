Chances of snow, yes snow, back in forecast

PLATTSMOUTH – Those recent summer-like temperatures felt great, but get ready for more normal weather.

Did someone say snow?

There’s a chance for it, particularly Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“We’re definitely getting more seasonal temperatures,” said Van DeWald, meteorologist. “It’s not uncommon to get snow into March, even April. Some years we get it, some years we don’t.”

A strong low-pressure system coming from the west is the cause for noticeably cooler temperatures beginning Thursday into next week, he said.

Following days of temperatures in the 70s, Thursday’s high should be just 52 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning turning to mostly sunny skies later, DeWald said.

Thursday night should remain clear with a low around 34.

Friday calls for a slight chance of rain after noon, then partly sunny, with a high near 53.

That evening rain chances return through 3 a.m. on Saturday before snow and rain might begin. The low should be around 34.