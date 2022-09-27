Changes in collecting mail in Buccaneer Bay announced

PLATTSMOUTH – Changes are coming on how many residents in Buccaneer Bay pick up their daily mail.

Currently, they pick up their mail in a large cluster of mail boxes on Buccaneer Boulevard near the entry of the housing area off of Bay Road.

In many cases, residents usually must stop their vehicle along the road, get out and then open their mail boxes – inconvenient and a possible safety hazard if other vehicles are driving by.

Plans were announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cass County Board of Commissioners to create a parking lot further to the north and just east of Treasure Island Road where this cluster of mail boxes would be relocated, said Roger Johnson, an attorney for Buccaneer Bay.

“It’s getting mail boxes off the road,” Johnson told the board. “It will fix a safety hazard.”

The U.S. Postal Service has already approved the move to the proposed parking lot, he said.

“It’s safer than parking along the side of the road,” Johnson said.

No tax dollars would be used since the funds would come from current and future sales of lots for new homes in that area, he said.

What’s more, a park area, a dog park, and a walking trail are being considered around the new parking lot, Johnson said.

In other business at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a bid of $216,403 by Kerns Excavating Co. to build a right-turn lane on Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue allowing traffic, especially big trucks, room to safely slow down before turning without causing traffic behind to slow down, according to Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

In a 4 to 1 vote, the board approved the creation of a new position in the county clerk’s office. The position of deputy county clerk in charge of elections would have the authority to sign off or certify elections if the county clerk was unavailable.

A recently created position, election coordinator, does not have that authority, the board was told.

Plans are to offer the new position to someone in-house and adjusting that person’s current salary to $53,040.

Commissioner Dale Sharp questioned the need and cost for the new position and voted against it.