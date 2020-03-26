Changes made at SENCA, but service to public remains

PLATTSMOUTH – Officials of the Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) have announced some changes because of COVID-19 concerns, but they’re still available to provide assistance to Cass County low-income households experiencing emergency situations.

To maintain social distancing requirements to reduce exposure to staff, as well as clients and community partners, SENCA offices are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, doors are currently locked and all business is being handled by phone on a case-by-case basis.

Cass County SENCA provides two locations to better serve clients throughout the county - the primary outreach office in Plattsmouth and a satellite office in Weeping Water.

The Weeping Water site is typically staffed two to three days each month to better serve residents in the county’s western half. Because situations can - and do - change on a day-to-day basis, SENCA is proactively identifying ways to adapt to these changes in an ongoing effort that allows the agency to continue meeting client needs as resources, including staff, are available.

Cass County households in need of assistance are asked to call 402-297-7418 and speak to a trained member of the SENCA team.