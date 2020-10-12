Charges on Eagle man include terroristic threats

EAGLE - An Eagle man is in the Cass County Jail on charges that include making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Richard Carr, 65, was arrested at his Eagle residence last Thursday by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force.

Carr had been the suspect involved in an incident in Eagle earlier in the week with his residence being the scene of a law enforcement operation Monday evening, the state patrol said.

That evening, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that Carr had made threats with a gun against a family member. The caller reported that Carr had traveled to his residence in the 300 block of Highway 34 in Eagle at approximately 6:20 p.m. Investigators believe that Carr left the home as the first officers were arriving there at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and located Carr’s cell phone and a handgun.

A warrant for Carr’s arrest was issued Tuesday. On Thursday morning, investigators determined that Carr had returned to his residence and arrested him without further incident.