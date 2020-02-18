Cheer, dance students to compete at state

Judges will evaluate cheer and dance squads on 100-point scales during their routines. There are different criteria for each type of cheer or dance routine.

Routines in the Game Day Division must consist of a band chant, situational sideline cheer and fight song. Teams earn points for their effectiveness in leading a crowd. Judges also award points to teams that display energetic demeanors, use appropriate chants and slogans and properly use items such as poms or megaphones.

Routines in the Traditional Performance Division must include at least one cheer or sideline chant and can include stunt or tumbling maneuvers. Teams earn points for using proper tumbling and jumping skills and displaying positive energy. They also collect points for synchronization and spacing of their tumbling moves and the difficulty level of their actions.

Judges will evaluate dance squads on execution of technical skills, complexity of movements, creativity and effect of the choreography and overall impressions of the routine.