Cheer, dance students to compete at state

GRAND ISLAND – Scores of Cass County students will have chances to earn state awards this weekend against opponents from across Nebraska.
The Nebraska Coaches Association is holding the 2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships Feb. 21-22 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville will compete in multiple events.
NCA officials have arranged the contest in a different format from previous years. Dance contests for all classifications of schools will take place on Friday, Feb. 21. Cheerleading contests for all classifications of schools will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Louisville cheerleaders will look to claim a state title for the second consecutive year. The Lions won the 2019 championship in the Classes C/D Tumbling Division and placed second in the Class C-1 Game Day Division. LHS will take part in the Game Day Division and Traditional Performance Division this year.
Conestoga dance team members will look to win back-to-back-to-back state championships in the Class C-1 Pom Division. The Cougars earned state titles in both 2018 and 2019. Conestoga also finished second in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division last year.
Conestoga dance students will compete in two categories Friday afternoon, and Louisville dance team members will take part in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division in the late afternoon. Cheerleading squads from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville will each compete in two contests on Saturday.
Judges will evaluate cheer and dance squads on 100-point scales during their routines. There are different criteria for each type of cheer or dance routine.
Routines in the Game Day Division must consist of a band chant, situational sideline cheer and fight song. Teams earn points for their effectiveness in leading a crowd. Judges also award points to teams that display energetic demeanors, use appropriate chants and slogans and properly use items such as poms or megaphones.
Routines in the Traditional Performance Division must include at least one cheer or sideline chant and can include stunt or tumbling maneuvers. Teams earn points for using proper tumbling and jumping skills and displaying positive energy. They also collect points for synchronization and spacing of their tumbling moves and the difficulty level of their actions.
Judges will evaluate dance squads on execution of technical skills, complexity of movements, creativity and effect of the choreography and overall impressions of the routine.
Teams have to use poms in at least 80 percent of their routines in the Pom Division. They also must have synchronized actions and visual effects. Teams in the Hip Hop Division have to perform routines that include street style movements. They may also put an additional focus on items such as floor work, solo jumps and combo jumps.
Doors for the public will open at 8 a.m. both days at the Heartland Events Center. Performances will begin at 9 a.m. both days and will run through the afternoon and early evening.
2020 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships ScheduleFriday, Feb. 21
Conestoga Dance – Class C-1 Pom Division – 2:57 p.m.
Conestoga Dance – Class C-1 Hip Hop Division – 5:01 p.m.
Louisville Dance – Class C-1 Hip Hop Division – 5:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Elmwood-Murdock Cheer – Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division – 9:09 a.m.
Louisville Cheer – Class C-1 Game Day Division – 10:36 a.m.
Conestoga Cheer – Class C-1 Game Day Division – 10:48 a.m.
Louisville Cheer – Class C-1/C-2 Tradition Performance Division – 12:07 p.m.
Conestoga Cheer – Class C-1/C-2 Traditional Performance Division – 12:13 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock Cheer – Class C-2 Game Day Division – 1:07 p.m.