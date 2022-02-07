Cheer, dance teams compete at Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students had a chance to showcase their cheering and dancing skills in front of home fans Saturday during the Louisville Invite.

The Lions hosted cheer and dance squads from across eastern Nebraska throughout the morning and afternoon. Team and individual contests took place in the high school gym.

Teams from Southern, Papillion-La Vista, Louisville, Bennington and Ralston took part in several cheer contests in the morning. They competed in game day, tumbling, non-tumbling and traditional routine divisions. There were also individual jump-off and stunting contests after the conclusion of the group events.

Louisville earned third place in overall team standings. The Lions won the tumbling division and finished third in the traditional routine division.

LHS cheer team members include Ora Allvin, Wyleigh Bateman, Riley Bennett, Ava Culver, Ella Culver, Jaylin Gaston, Daysha Jones, Bella Kolvek, Piper Meisinger, Finley Meisinger, Hannah Parson, Alyna Piper, Marissa Staben, Laura Swanson and Alex Warner.

Lincoln Lutheran, Waverly, Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Northwest and Louisville competed in dance contests in the afternoon. Students took part in pom, high kick, jazz and hip hop divisions.

Louisville team members earned a chance to celebrate with a first-place award in the hip hop category. Omaha Roncalli placed second in the contest and Fort Calhoun finished third. The Lions placed second in the high kick division behind Lincoln Lutheran.

Omaha Northwest, Waverly and Wahoo took home honors in the jazz contest and Waverly, Wahoo and Omaha Roncalli captured honors in the pom division. Waverly students celebrated when the Vikings learned they had won the overall team award.

Louisville dance team members include Ella Aaberg, Hailey Caughron, Marissa Haynes, Olivia Heins, Lea Kalkowski, Braidy Parrill, Charlee Peacock, Keeley Porter and Allison Smith.

Schools used the Louisville Invite to fine-tune their routines in preparation for the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. State contests will take place Feb. 17-19 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

Louisville cheer team members are scheduled to perform in the Class C-1 tumbling division at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The Lions will also take part in the Class C-1 traditional routine contest at 1:36 p.m.

Louisville dance team members will compete in the Class C-1 hip hop division at 10:12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. LHS students will also take part in the Class C-1 high kick division at 11:52 a.m.

