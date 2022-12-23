Cheetah cubs born at Cass County park

SOUTH BEND – Cass County may not be home to elephants, wildebeest or giraffes roaming across savanna grasslands.

It is home to the four newest members of an animal species that is one of Africa’s most famous big cats.

Four cheetah cubs were born at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near South Bend in November. Officials with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the births this month and said the cubs are happy and healthy. The four cubs were born to mother Clio and father Refu in a four-acre breeding facility at the park.

Dr. Jason Herrick, vice president of conservation and animal health at the zoo, said zoo officials were excited about the successful births. The Omaha zoo and eight other Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions are members of the National Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition.

“These cubs are a great example of the collaboration benefits among zoos,” Herrick said. “Not long ago, cheetahs were considered one of the more difficult species to breed in zoos. Over the past couple of decades, the members of the National Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, including our Wildlife Safari Park, have worked together to really figure out how to breed cheetahs.”

Dr. Laurie Marker is founder and executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund in the African country of Namibia. She told The Journal via e-mail on Friday that the Cass County facility was making a big difference in the global cheetah population.

“It’s very exciting that the cubs were recently born in Omaha at the Wildlife Safari,” Marker said. “I was hosted on a visit there a couple months ago and was very impressed with their facilities and setup for breeding. I visited a few years before also and am very pleased to see their increasing success in breeding cheetahs.

“Each birth and each cub is important to the growth of the population and the genetics of the population on a global scale. Accredited zoos like Omaha have done a very good job in working together to manage the cheetah population.”

Wildlife Safari Park’s cheetah breeding facility is located in a section that is off-limits to the general public. The enclosed area provides space for cheetahs to roam, gives them more privacy and more closely resembles their natural habitat in Africa.

The facility includes one barn that is 50 feet wide and 200 feet long and a second barn that is 50 feet wide and 100 feet long. The first barn features seven outdoor yards to hold breeding females and the second one has a pair of yards where females can rear their cubs.

There are also five yards that are living quarters for the adult males. Zoo officials only bring the males up to the female barns in order to breed.

The four new cubs have boosted Wildlife Safari Park’s cheetah population to 20. There are currently 11 adult males and five adult females at the facility. There are also five females who live in the Scott African Grasslands in Omaha.

Herrick said zoo officials have been strategic when it comes to the cheetah breeding process. Allowing the animals to select their mates on their own terms has led to many successful outcomes. There have been 29 cubs born in Cass County since 2014.

“In addition to the spacious, off-exhibit facilities and dedicated care staff, the key ingredient seems to be choice,” Herrick said. “For most species, we set up one male and one female on a high-stakes blind date and hope for the best. With cheetahs, the large facilities permit us to maintain multiple males and females, which allows them to pick their mate among several eligible bachelors or bachelorettes.”

Clio is five years old and came to Wildlife Safari Park in April 2022 from White Oak Conservation Center in Yulee, Fla. Refu is eight years old and came to Nebraska from Maryland Zoo in Baltimore in March 2019. This is the second set of four cubs that Refu has sired.

Herrick said Clio, a first-time mother, has been attentive and caring while she has been nursing her four cubs. Clio and her cubs have been left primarily undisturbed in order to allow the bonding process to take place. Zoo veterinarians were planning to give the cubs their first exam this past week.

Marker founded the Cheetah Conservation Fund in 1990 and runs its website at www.cheetah.org. She began working with cheetahs in the 1970s and moved to Namibia in order to help reverse the animal’s declining numbers. Approximately 90 percent of the world’s cheetah population has been lost since 1900.

The cheetah is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species. Experts estimate that there are only 12,000 to 15,000 cheetahs remaining in the wild, with the vast majority of those living in the countries of Namibia, Algeria and Botswana.

Marker said this makes the Cass County cheetah cubs even more important. She felt it was a victory for the species to have four new cheetahs in the world.

“As Africa’s most endangered big cat, cheetahs need all the help they can get,” Marker said. “Due to habitat loss, human wildlife conflict and the illegal wildlife pet trade, the cheetah is struggling to win its race for survival.

“The captive population is starting to be looked at as a backup to help restore and augment habitats where cheetahs once were or their populations are low and need assistance, so each litter is important. Congratulations to Omaha for their success.”