PLATTSMOUTH – A chicken breeder farm has been proposed on rural, private land near Elmwood and the Cass County Planning Commission has set a public hearing on the matter for Aug. 12.
The purpose of the operation is to collect eggs laid by the hens and send them to a Fremont-area hatchery run by Lincoln Premium Poultry, said Jessica Kolterman, the company’s director of corporate and external affairs.
The operation would involve approximately 65,000 chickens, she said.
“It’s an average size facility for poultry,” Kolterman said.
Workers would collect eggs daily with trucks delivering them about twice a week to the hatchery, she said.
The operation would be inside four barns situated on eight to 10 acres. It would be about two miles east of Elmwood on Highway 34, said Michael Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.
“All birds will be kept inside in temperature-controlled barns,” he said.
Chicken manure would also be stored inside and removed once a year, Jensen said.
The company plans to adhere to the standards set by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, as well as following the so-called “odor footprint” set by the University of Nebraska.
Jensen added, “Odor won’t be an issue.”
The public hearing, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Cass County Courthouse, will involve a request for a conditional use permit because of the size of the operation, he said.
The company has several similar operations contracted with farmers throughout the state and she’s heard of no complaints about those operations, Kolterman said.
“We think it’s a great development for your area,” she said.