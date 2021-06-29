Chief Justice "hugely impressed" with county courthouse

PLATTSMOUTH – The verdict is in!

Cass County has a most impressive courthouse – and staff.

That was the judgement made on Tuesday by Chief Justice Michael Heavican of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“I’m hugely impressed,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth. “Old courthouses are so beautiful and this building has been wonderfully preserved. And, the staff is wonderful.”

Heavican led a group of high-level state legal officials, including other Supreme Court members, on a tour of the courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth.

It’s something he has done in courthouses around the state every summer since becoming a Supreme Court member in 2006. (Last year’s tour was canceled because of COVID-19.)

It’s a chance to view the facilities and meet with county legal officials - basically see how things are coming along and if they need any assistance from the state, Heavican said.