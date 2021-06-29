Chief Justice "hugely impressed" with county courthouse

PLATTSMOUTH – The verdict is in!
Cass County has a most impressive courthouse – and staff.
That was the judgement made on Tuesday by Chief Justice Michael Heavican of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
“I’m hugely impressed,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth. “Old courthouses are so beautiful and this building has been wonderfully preserved. And, the staff is wonderful.”
Heavican led a group of high-level state legal officials, including other Supreme Court members, on a tour of the courthouse in downtown Plattsmouth.
It’s something he has done in courthouses around the state every summer since becoming a Supreme Court member in 2006. (Last year’s tour was canceled because of COVID-19.)
It’s a chance to view the facilities and meet with county legal officials - basically see how things are coming along and if they need any assistance from the state, Heavican said.
“It is really important for us to get feedback from our local court staff, from judges, from community members, and from lawyers as to how certain programs are working, and what we might be able to do better for a particular community or for a larger statewide program,” he said. “We use that feedback to help make the system better.”
This was the first time that Heavican’s summer tour group visited Cass County. They toured a courtroom, a jury room and a judge’s office. Some even walked up the normally-closed bell tower. That included Heavican, who wrote his name and date of appearance on a wall.
They also visited the Cass County Probation Office before moving on to Sarpy County.
“We appreciate all the work you do day in and day out,” he told the local officials, including county commissioners. “Funding the courts and access to justice is a joint effort. It will always be a joint effort between the state and counties.”