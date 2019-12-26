PLATTSMOUTH – A 4-year-old child died on Christmas Day from injuries suffered in a car accident on Dec. 15 in which three other people died.
Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said his office around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday received information from the University of Nebraska Medical Center that Alexis Bernabe Pasqual died in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care at 4:55 p.m. The death was witnessed by an attending physician.
According to Brueggemann, Pasqual was unrestrained and had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the accident in which four vehicles were involved on Interstate 80 near Ashland around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
It was determined that a SUV was traveling east by mile marker 423 when it lost control on the snow-covered road and clipped a 2012 Mini Cooper, also traveling east. That vehicle spun out of control and ended up in the median.
The SUV lost complete control after clipping the Mini Cooper, and ended up going into the interstate’s westbound lanes where it hit a minivan head on.
That collision caused the SUV to roll and hit a westbound truck.
Two Lincoln teenagers in that SUV, Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, and Erica Rafael, 15, were ejected and died at the scene. A 10-year-old girl, Heidy Diaz, also of Lincoln, later died at an Omaha hospital.
Several others with injuries were transported to Omaha hospitals.