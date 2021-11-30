Christmas comes alive in downtown Plattsmouth this Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Look, it’s Father Christmas!

Hey, that’s Mrs. Claus over there, and who is the green-colored guy intermingling with the kids? Why, it’s that mean ol’ Mr. Grinch! Hope he steps aside when the strolling carolers walk by.

Is this some holiday fairy tale you’re walking through?

Actually, it’s Victorian Christmas on Main, an annual event sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, that brings the beauty and fun of the holiday season to life up and down Main Street.

The next journey into this winter wonderland, where all those familiar faces will be on hand, is this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

“I think it will really be fun,” said local businesswoman Angela Mueller.

And that fun also includes the always-exciting community tree lighting, as well as hay rack rides and Ollie the Trolley rides.

The lighting of the Christmas tree will again be held on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., at 6:30 p.m., though everyone is invited to be there by 6:15 for caroling led by local singer Terry Little.

The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department will deliver Father Christmas to the lighting, Mueller said.

Following that, Father Christmas will welcome every boy and girl to visit with him inside Hike Real Estate, 543 Main.

“The children will get a chance to see him and speak with him,” Mueller said.

Next door at Southeast Community College, the kids will also get a chance to buy gifts for their parents to surprise them on Christmas Day with Mrs. Claus and this year’s Snow Queen, Carol Gray, to help out if needed. Photo opportunities for the kids will also be held there.

At the Herban Coffee Lab, Little will continue his holiday singing throughout the evening.

Hay rack rides will begin at Fourth and Main, while rides on Ollie the Trolley, beginning at 6 p.m. or maybe sooner, start at Sixth and Main. Tickets for these rides can be purchased at either the Sweet Spot or A Way With Hair.

The public is also encouraged to bring good, usable coats and non-perishable foods to be dropped off on Main between Third and Fourth streets to be delivered later to those in need. Toys for needy kids can also be dropped there, plus elsewhere downtown.

Legends and Lanterns, local folks dressed up in historical garb, will lead the public on tours discussing the historical significance of the downtown buildings. The tours start at Southeast Community College with free will donations. The first tour begins at 5 p.m., the second at 7.

In its celebration of the event, the historical society museum will be open from noon until 8:30 p.m. Several trees will be on exhibit inside the museum, and in the Davis Conference Room, the public will be able to see the new exhibit, “Winter! Grab your hat and coat.”

At the east end of Main Street, the historical society’s Cook log cabin and Burlington caboose will be decorated and open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. These are free and open to everyone.

For additional information, call the museum at 402-296-4770.

Of course, many retailers will be open with sales and specials.

“Historically, it’s one of our best days of the year,” said Russ Kathol, co-owner of Main Street Jewelers.

Inside his store will be the world’s largest gummy bear waiting to take pictures with the kids. (Actually, it’s plastic, but still cute.)

Saturday will also be the last day for shoppers to complete and drop off their stamped passports to participating stores in the local Red Lantern Shoppes promotion.

