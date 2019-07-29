ELMWOOD – Christmas came early this year at the Elmwood Public Library.
That’s the feeling at least after the recent arrival of 93 new hardcover books for younger readers with more than 20 of them donated free of charge.
“It’s literally Christmas in July,” said Anne Pope, library director. “It’s like Santa Claus came.”
Most of the books were purchased from a grant the library received from the Oregon-based Pilcrow Foundation with another grant coming from the Nebraska-based Midlands Community Foundation awarded for such purpose, she said.
The Pilcrow Foundation also provided at no charge an extra 23 books on math and science that were donated to that foundation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman, both of Colorado.
Altogether, the library received $1,600 worth of new books geared toward readers ages 4 to 12, Pope said.
This is important, she added.
“There was a need for new children’s books."
Many are classic children’s books that are new to the library’s collection, Pope said. These include A Bear Called Paddington and Rory the Dinosaur.
Also new is a collection of non-fiction books focusing on the lives of prominent Native Americans like Red Cloud, Sitting Bull and Jim Thorpe, she added.
Since these are hard-covered books, they should last longer than paperbacks, Pope said.
These books couldn’t have come at a better time, according to Pope.
As the community sees a growth of new families, more and more students are now attending the elementary school, she said.
“We want to cater to the new kids and get them to the library and get hooked,” Pope said.