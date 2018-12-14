PLATTSMOUTH – It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for some area kids whose lives haven’t always been so jolly.
They are kids who have been abused or neglected and are now living with foster parents, as well as having the loving companionship of volunteers from the nonprofit group of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocate.
These kids are also in the hearts and minds of the community as was evident this past Friday in the Cass County Courthouse as CASA volunteers were busy wrapping gifts purchased by the public.
There were about 80 gifts in all.
“These are for foster kids in Cass County,” said Diana Lindensmith, CASA’s volunteer coordinator. “Each child gets three gifts.”
Gift requests tags were placed on the courthouse Christmas tree and the public would come and take tags and then purchase those gifts requested on the tags.
“Within one week all the tags were off the tree,” Lindensmith said.
This is the ninth year CASA and the public have partnered to provide Christmas gifts to the county’s abused and neglected children, according to Lindensmith.
There are around 40 such children at the moment ranging in age from 18 years to four months, she said.
“It’s a pretty large number of kids.”
Each CASA volunteer is assigned to one foster family and visits the child or children in that family to become better acquainted with them. They work with all the adults in the children’s lives and write recommendations to a judge to help make good decisions for the children’s best interests. The volunteers remain involved with the children until they are in safe and permanent homes.
“The volunteers have a big say in what is best for the kids,” Lindensmith said.
Many times the biological parents will get the help they need through the court system and thereby rebuild their relationship in a positive way with their children, Lindensmith said.
“It’s incredibly rewarding,” she said of being a CASA volunteer.
The volunteers go through 30 hours of training to learn more about the legal system, plus the proper ways of interacting with children. There is also a background check for each potential volunteer.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer, the next training class is set for next month.
Currently, there are 14 CASA volunteers serving the county.
“We always have more kids than volunteers,” Lindensmith said.
For more information, call 402-296-9521 or email www.casscasa.org.