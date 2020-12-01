CHS, LHS students appear on district stage

MANLEY – Conestoga and Louisville teenagers produced award-winning performances Monday during their district one-act play appearances.

The Cougars and Lions competed in the District B-1 Play Production Meet at the Lofte Theatre in Manley. Conestoga earned third place with its performance of “No Problem” at the district contest. Louisville captured fourth place with its production of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

Conestoga, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Falls City and Auburn presented one-act plays on stage. Omaha Concordia earned the district title with a score of 176 points. OCHS performed “The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens” for judges.

CHS teacher Jessica Schlichtemeier handled all of the arrangements for the district contest. Conestoga’s play production advisor said she was grateful for friends and former students who assisted her throughout the day. In addition to normal logistical duties, volunteers also had to follow medical protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to our awesome parents and alumni who helped run today’s tournament,” Schlichtemeier said. “I couldn’t have done it without you all.”