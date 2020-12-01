CHS, LHS students appear on district stage

MANLEY – Conestoga and Louisville teenagers produced award-winning performances Monday during their district one-act play appearances.
The Cougars and Lions competed in the District B-1 Play Production Meet at the Lofte Theatre in Manley. Conestoga earned third place with its performance of “No Problem” at the district contest. Louisville captured fourth place with its production of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Conestoga, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Falls City and Auburn presented one-act plays on stage. Omaha Concordia earned the district title with a score of 176 points. OCHS performed “The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens” for judges.
CHS teacher Jessica Schlichtemeier handled all of the arrangements for the district contest. Conestoga’s play production advisor said she was grateful for friends and former students who assisted her throughout the day. In addition to normal logistical duties, volunteers also had to follow medical protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you to our awesome parents and alumni who helped run today’s tournament,” Schlichtemeier said. “I couldn’t have done it without you all.”
Conestoga students returned home with multiple district honors. The Cougars earned the Top Technical Crew Award for lighting and sound effects. Stage crew members this year included Jozlynne Kozak, Keaghon Chini, Richard Colvert, Levi Bell, Ali Bell, Evelyn Murdoch, Bridget Wagner, Bella Basino, Xavier Victor, Andy Lamoureux, Ryleigh Hill, Karissa Nickels and Stephanie Colvert.
Nine Conestoga students earned Outstanding Acting Awards for their work on stage. Lily Drannen, Jasmine Rainey, Lindee Watson, Ella Lewis, Delaney Deterding, Trace Widler, Dawson Hardesty, Dani Ahrens and Kyle Nickels secured recognition from judges.
Seven Louisville students earned Outstanding Acting Awards for their efforts at districts. Lea Kalkowski, Eva Quam, Cordale Moxey, Haleigh Diltz, Lucas Hrabik, Jacob Peacock and Marissa Haynes claimed honors for the Lions.
District winners in all six state classifications will travel to the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk next week. State contests for Classes D-1 and D-2 will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and action for Classes C-1 and C-2 will happen on Thursday, Dec. 10. State meets for Classes A and B will take place on Friday, Dec. 11.
District B-1 Play Production Results
Omaha Concordia 176, Lincoln Christian 174, Conestoga 171, Louisville 169, Nebraska City 165, Falls City 156, Auburn 153
