CHS teens to present one-act performance

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students are hoping to tell the truth about many problems that teenagers face during this year’s one-act play performance.

The Cougars will be showcasing their version of “No Problem” on several stages throughout the fall. Thirteen students are cast members and 13 others are helping with stage crew roles.

Director Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was looking forward to seeing the Cougars make progress with the play over the next eight weeks. In addition to overcoming traditional tasks such as memorizing lines and creating impactful facial expressions, students have also had to deal with issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we originally started the process of picking a script in the spring, we had over 80 kids interested, but as the virus has hung on, more and more kids opted to walk away due to personal concerns about safety,” Schlichtemeier said. “When that number started dropping I knew we couldn’t do that original script justice. I picked this show because I knew we would have to have a smaller cast and this script allows for flexibility.