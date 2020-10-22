CHS teens to present one-act performance

CONESTOGA – Conestoga students are hoping to tell the truth about many problems that teenagers face during this year’s one-act play performance.
The Cougars will be showcasing their version of “No Problem” on several stages throughout the fall. Thirteen students are cast members and 13 others are helping with stage crew roles.
Director Jessica Schlichtemeier said she was looking forward to seeing the Cougars make progress with the play over the next eight weeks. In addition to overcoming traditional tasks such as memorizing lines and creating impactful facial expressions, students have also had to deal with issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we originally started the process of picking a script in the spring, we had over 80 kids interested, but as the virus has hung on, more and more kids opted to walk away due to personal concerns about safety,” Schlichtemeier said. “When that number started dropping I knew we couldn’t do that original script justice. I picked this show because I knew we would have to have a smaller cast and this script allows for flexibility.
“I actually produced this play in 2007 and knew that it would be one that would allow us to bend to any and all restrictions that could potentially arise with a live performance. At most, only five or six people are on the stage at any given point in time and we can spread them out over the space to allow for social distancing.”
Schlichtemeier said this year’s practice schedule has seen significant changes due to the coronavirus. Students have been practicing with masks and have eliminated traditional items such as vocal warm-ups.
“When at all possible, rehearsals are ending early and have set agendas to allow certain cast and crew members the night off to help limit the number of people at practice,” Schlichtemeier said. “We are doing all that we can to provide the students as normal of a season as possible while still keeping them safe.”
This year’s set consists of a table, five desks, a small dry-erase board and a trash can. Schlichtemeier said stage crew members Jozlynne Kozak, Keaghon Chini, Richard Colvert, Levi Bell, Ali Bell, Evelyn Murdoch, Bridget Wagner, Bella Basino, Xavier Victor, Andy Lamoureux, Ryleigh Hill, Karissa Nickels and Stephanie Colvert have spent time enhancing other aspects of the performance.
“With our stage area also serving as lunch seating, we don’t have the typical space for a large set this year, so it really worked out well,” Schlichtemeier said. “Since they are not building a huge set this year, the crew has been working hard on other elements such as costumes, makeup, sound effects and lighting cues to help set the mood of the play.”
Seniors Lily Drannen and Jasmine Rainey, junior Lindee Watson and sophomores Delaney Deterding and Ella Lewis are filling the five main roles of this year’s production. Dani Ahrens, Alyssa Knight, Hannah Lewien, Dawson Hardesty, Trace Widler, Kyle Nickels, Addi Andersen and Shelby Curlo will join them on stage throughout the play.
The storyline focuses on five students who have been asked to complete an in-class assignment. They begin to uncover the true problems each of them have been facing in their lives outside school. These include stress, anxiety, workaholic parents and alcoholic family members.
Conestoga will open the season with a public performance on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 5. The 7 p.m. event will take place in the high school commons and will not follow the traditional dinner theater format.
All audience members will be required to wear masks during the performance and admission will be a flat $5. Activity passes will not be accepted as this is the CHS theater program’s lone fund-raiser of the year.
The Cougars will travel to Minden for a contest on Saturday, Nov. 21, and will host the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet on Monday, Nov. 23. The conference event will take place at the Lofte Theatre in Manley. Conestoga will perform first at 8:30 a.m. Students will return to school immediately after their appearance due to coronavirus protocols.
Conestoga will also host the District B-1 Meet at the Lofte Theatre on Monday, Nov. 30. The district winner will advance to the Class B State Meet in Norfolk on Dec. 11. Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Louisville, Nebraska City and Omaha Concordia will be at the meet.
