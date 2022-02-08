Church exhibit focuses on the Shroud of Turin

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s one of history’s greatest mysteries – The Shroud of Turin.

Is it the actual burial cloth of Jesus or not?

Plattsmouth’s Church of the Holy Spirit is currently showing an exhibit on that topic.

“Catholics believe this is the true burial cloth of Jesus,” said Mike Vaughn, parish spokesperson. “Other people may not agree, but we do. There’s no reason to believe the history of the shroud is anything but true.”

The exhibit, “The Man of the Shroud,” features more than 40 panels focusing on the history of the shroud, the numerous times it was transported (it’s now located in Turin, Italy) and the many scientific tests like carbon dating in determining whether it’s authentic or not.

“There’s no reason to believe it’s not (authentic),” Vaughn said. “All the scientific tests have not been able to disprove it.”

Also on display are unique photo reproductions of the shroud, plus replicas of the Crown of Thorns, whips, nails and the Holy Sponge used in the Passion of Our Lord.

The exhibit is being presented by the church, the Knights of Columbus Council 1966, Spirit Catholic Radio and the Turin Shroud Center of Colorado.

“This is the brainchild of (parishioner) Steve Reise to bring it here,” Vaughn said.

The exhibit is being shown at the church, 520 S. 18th St., on the following days and times:

Now through this Friday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 — 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 through Wednesday, Feb. 16 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., shroud expert Jim Bertrand, M.Ed. of the American Confraternity of the Holy Shroud, will give a special presentation and a rare viewing of a shroud replica at the Church of the Holy Spirit. The presentation is open to the public. Free will donations are accepted.

For more information, visit holyspiritplattsmouth.com or go to spiritcatholicradio.com/shroud.

“This is a history and understanding of the Shroud of Turin,” Vaughn said. “It’s been in a number of venues in Nebraska and we were lucky to get it this time.”

