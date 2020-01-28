PLATTSMOUTH – Talk about people helping people.
Every Thursday evening of the year, except Thanksgiving, a group of volunteers gather together at Plattsmouth’s First United Methodist Church social hall to cook and serve free hot meals to the community.
“It’s open to the community, everyone and anyone is welcome,” said Kay Bailey, one of the numerous volunteers. “We average 80 to 100 a week, sometimes higher.”
Attendance was down last Thursday because of bad weather, but those who came had their choice of spaghetti with meat sauce or sausage and cabbage as the main dishes, along with salads, desserts and juice.
Next month will be the start of the 14th year of this program, known as Open Hearts Kitchen.
“I was there Night 1 and there were seven people and 15 volunteers,” said Sharon Smith, the program director.
Many have come on a frequent, even weekly basis, while others came for a short period until they got back on their feet financially, according to Smith.
The food comes from numerous sources, such as other churches and the Omaha Food Bank, she said.
“We have a lot of donations from other people in town,” she said.
Volunteers also come from around town, and the area, she added, as well as financial donations to help with the cause. And, it’s all free to the public.
“We don’t even have a basket to pass around,” Smith said. “The money comes in, I can’t explain it.”
It’s very rewarding work, Smith said. So did Bailey.
“I love it,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know people on a first-name basis.”
The meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The entrance is on Seventh Street.