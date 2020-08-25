Church says good-bye to Dr. Wooters after 33 years of service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Dr. Allan Wooters admits religion wasn’t a big part of his life growing up back in Illinois.

“Our family wasn’t church people,” he said recently. “My dad was anti-religion.”

Instead, music was his main interest as he played drums in a rock band.

“I didn’t become a Christian until I was 18,” Allan said.

That turning point in his life began when he started dating a girl named Sue, who did come from a religious family. To see more of her, Allan decided to attend church services with her.

“The message at the church started to get in my head. I needed Christ in my life.”

Eventually, Allan and Sue got married and he quit his band. He then went to seminary school and eventually became pastor of Plattsmouth’s Living Water Church, a Southern Baptist affiliation.

That was back in June of 1987.

Last Saturday, members of the church gathered together to say good-bye as he is retiring this weekend after serving 33 years as their pastor.

“I never dreamed I would be here this long, but this is where God wanted me,” he said.