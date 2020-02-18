Church seeks better parking rules for its new building

PLATTSMOUTH – A local church is apparently running out of options to get city approval to build a new church in a vacant building it owns.
The issue for One Life Church involves what it considers controversial parking requirements around its proposed church inside the former Stuebe’s Thriftway at 624 Ave. A.
“The church has exhausted all of its resources to get the approval to build,” Pastor Jon Haizlip told the City Council on Monday evening.
“We have worked with city officials, sought relief from the (Cass) county board to get an easement, and sought a variance from the (Plattsmouth) Board of Adjustment. All of these avenues have been unsuccessful.”
According to Haizlip, there would be no lack of parking for church members at that location, but the way a city ordinance is worded and how that property is zoned, Urban Corridor, the ordinance creates a false issue of not enough parking.
The church has 30 parking spots on the paved lot next to the building, plus another 22 available on a vacant triangular parcel across Seventh Street, and five or six spots in front of the building right off the street for a total of nearly 60 spots, Haizlip said.
What’s more, according to Haizlip, this ordinance requires 44 spots based on the size of the largest assembly area in the church.
The apparent sticking point, according to Haizlip, is the code doesn’t allow those 22 triangular spots to be included in the overall total.
A portion of the ordinance says, “Site is defined in way that it cannot be separated by a street,” Haizlip said.
Haizlip requested the council to consider a “text amendment” to that ordinance to allow off-street as a permitted use in the Urban Corridor zone.
His request came during the citizens’ comment period of the meeting and there was no official action taken by the council.
However, following the meeting, Councilman Sean Minahan suggested a committee be formed to study the issue.
City officials declined comment because of possible litigation on the issue.