Church seeks better parking rules for its new building

PLATTSMOUTH – A local church is apparently running out of options to get city approval to build a new church in a vacant building it owns.

The issue for One Life Church involves what it considers controversial parking requirements around its proposed church inside the former Stuebe’s Thriftway at 624 Ave. A.

“The church has exhausted all of its resources to get the approval to build,” Pastor Jon Haizlip told the City Council on Monday evening.

“We have worked with city officials, sought relief from the (Cass) county board to get an easement, and sought a variance from the (Plattsmouth) Board of Adjustment. All of these avenues have been unsuccessful.”

According to Haizlip, there would be no lack of parking for church members at that location, but the way a city ordinance is worded and how that property is zoned, Urban Corridor, the ordinance creates a false issue of not enough parking.

The church has 30 parking spots on the paved lot next to the building, plus another 22 available on a vacant triangular parcel across Seventh Street, and five or six spots in front of the building right off the street for a total of nearly 60 spots, Haizlip said.

