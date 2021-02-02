City approves forgivable loan to help apartment project

PLATTSMOUTH – Developers of a large Plattsmouth project have spent these winter weeks doing some major cleanup –inside the former Plattsmouth High School for turning it into apartments.

“They are moving forward,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

The City Council on Monday evening helped with that process by approving a forgivable loan in the amount of $999,887 as part of the renovation costs.

The money is coming out of a portion of local sales taxes meant for economic development.

“This is an important step for the project and the community,” Lambert said after the vote.

MDX Investments, L.L.C. of Omaha plans to spend nearly $10 million to convert the structure into apartments, plus build two smaller apartment buildings in the vacant parking lot in the back.

MDX plans to create more than 20 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the building, located at Ninth and Main streets, plus build two buildings with eight apartments each on the back lot parking area.

The project also includes landscaping on the grounds directly behind the old school and to the east of the parking lot.

Altogether, this new development will take up 3.2 acres.