City approves loan for water projects

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth is in the process of building a new wastewater treatment plant and seeking a new water distribution system.

These projects are necessary after the historic 2019 floods heavily damaged the city’s two water plants, basically to the point of no return.

The city has been working with both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on replacement projects with the goal of having these agencies reimburse 95 percent of the total cost of these projects.

However, they will only reimburse the city after the projects are completed, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

Until then, the city must pay upfront costs for completing these projects at an estimated cost of $80 to $90 million, Lambert said.

On Monday evening, the City Council approved a no-interest loan of $47,540,000 to get the financial ball rolling.

“This is a starting point for us as far as financial,” Lambert said.

Costs have already incurred, he said.

About 60 percent of the design work for a new wastewater treatment plant has been completed, while 30 percent of the design work is finished on a new water distribution system, Lambert said.

The no-interest loan the council approved is coming from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“There’s no interest, no administrative fees,” Lambert said. “We borrow a dollar, we pay a dollar.”

Another loan will have to be secured to finish the upfront costs, he said. When that happens and the projects are completed, then money from FEMA and the state will reimburse the city for up to 95 percent of the amounts of the loans, Lambert said.

On the remaining 5 percent, the city would take out a 30-year loan for its share of the wastewater plant cost and 40 years for the water distribution center, he said.

