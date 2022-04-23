City approves memorandum of understanding for water service

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth city officials expressed excitement Monday evening about an agreement concerning the future of the city’s water usage – a possible new way to bring water to the residents.

“This is a big step for the community,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

“This is a big deal,” added City Administrator Emily Bausch.

They were referring to a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Metropolitan Utilities District, which was approved by the City Council.

It’s a joint venture to explore plans for a potential water service connection between MUD’s system and the city’s distribution system.

As part of the agreement, MUD and Plattsmouth, with their consulting engineers, will coordinate as needed during the design process.

Plattsmouth’s water treatment facility was impaired during the historic 2019 flooding. The city has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on flood recovery projects, and securing a suitable source of drinking water is one of those projects, according to Lambert.

Under terms of the agreement, the city and its engineering partner will develop sufficient engineering drawings and specifications for the project, including any water service lines and connections, and provide them to MUD for its review and approval.

The final design must be approved by MUD.

Concerning water rates for the community, the rate for such water service will be designated in a separate agreement. However, according to this M.O.U., the city and MUD acknowledge it’s their intention to enter into a wholesale water agreement with terms and conditions similar to MUD’s whole rate schedule. The city acknowledges such a wholesale water rate schedule is subject to change at the sole discretion of MUD.

The city will pay for all the engineering services and the installation of the water lines, but would be 95 percent reimbursed with federal and state funds after its completion with the city paying the remainder, according to Lambert.

“This is a milestone in the process,” said Lambert of the M.O.U.

The council on Monday approved a $47,540,000 no-interest loan to begin the process of paying upfront for two projects, including that one.

Costs have already been incurred on this project, Lambert said. Approximately 30 percent of the design work has already been completed.

“It’s a monumental thing,” Lambert said of this project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0