City budget proposes tax levy decrease

PLATTSMOUTH – A mix of local, state and federal funding sources will see Plattsmouth undertake major projects, needed infrastructure work and new equipment for fire and first responders to name just a few items in the city’s operating budget for next year.

And, the property tax levy to help pay for these needs will decrease, according to city officials.

This proposed levy for fiscal year 2021-22 is 0.449715, down from the current levy of 0.491348.

This means the owners of $100,000 homes will see a $41.63 reduction on their city taxes, while the owners of $200,000 homes will see an $83.26 drop.

This is just on the city portion of a resident’s tax bill that also includes Cass County and local school taxes.

The new valuation for the city is $342,494,764, compared to $313,474,421 last year.

“We’re getting more businesses here,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of the new valuation.

City Administrator Erv Portis added, “There’s been a significant increase in infill development, building on vacant lots.”

The proposed budget will also include a 3 percent increase for full-time employees and an 8 percent increase in health insurance premiums.