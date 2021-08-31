City budget proposes tax levy decrease

PLATTSMOUTH – A mix of local, state and federal funding sources will see Plattsmouth undertake major projects, needed infrastructure work and new equipment for fire and first responders to name just a few items in the city’s operating budget for next year.
And, the property tax levy to help pay for these needs will decrease, according to city officials.
This proposed levy for fiscal year 2021-22 is 0.449715, down from the current levy of 0.491348.
This means the owners of $100,000 homes will see a $41.63 reduction on their city taxes, while the owners of $200,000 homes will see an $83.26 drop.
This is just on the city portion of a resident’s tax bill that also includes Cass County and local school taxes.
The new valuation for the city is $342,494,764, compared to $313,474,421 last year.
“We’re getting more businesses here,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of the new valuation.
City Administrator Erv Portis added, “There’s been a significant increase in infill development, building on vacant lots.”
The proposed budget will also include a 3 percent increase for full-time employees and an 8 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
The City Council is expected to vote on the budget for fiscal year 2022 at its next meeting on Sept. 7.
General fund revenue for next year’s budget is projected to be $8,556,350 with federal funds totaling $2,067,080 of that amount with another $1 million coming from property taxes.
An increase in state highway funding and SPFF (State Purchase of Federal Funds) funds will contribute $882,000 to the total amount.
General fund expenses are projected to total $8,696,380.
Among the bigger expenses will be street needs with a projected spending amount of $2,355,750 with police expenses totaling $1,716,860, and administration costs totaling $1,342,330.
Beginning cash balance is projected to be $1,485,627 with an end of fiscal year cash balance of $1,345,597.
Among specific street expenses, $400,000 will be spent on the reconstruction of 10th Street from Main Street to Avenue C, $255,000 for various street patch and repairs, $50,000 for small street maintenance projects, including crack sealing, and $450,000 for repairs on 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue B.
Approximately $550,000 will be spent to construct a new riverfront park and RV park project, $20,000 for rebuilding the Memorial Park shelter, and $40,000 is budgeted for removing at least four dangerous and dilapidated structures.
Concerning needs in the volunteer fire department, $11,500 has been budgeted to replace several helmets and purchase gloves and hoods, $20,000 for pagers, and $15,000 for hose replacements.
One new vehicle with in-car camera and radar unit for the police department is budgeted at $49,500.
One additional full time equivalent is budgeted for a school resource officer with the Plattsmouth Community Schools paying 75 percent of that cost.
Estimated end of year cash reserve for water is $528,893 in the current fiscal year and $592,392 in fiscal year 2021-22.
The budget proposal includes a 3 percent rate increase for both water and wastewater usage.
Water expenses include $2 million for engineering and initial construction of future drinking water infrastructure. Funds will come from Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars and SRF loan proceeds.
Another $250,000 will go toward the Oakmont Road waterline replacement and $500,000 for the citywide automated metering project.
The cost for a new program director for the Plattsmouth Community Center has been budgeted.
“We are in good financial shape,” Portis said.
Lambert credited city employees for running a city government as efficiently as possible.
“Everybody has done a tremendous job,” he said. “They work hard and efficiently. They understand that these are dollars that the taxpayers can use elsewhere. I want to keep government as efficiently as we can.”