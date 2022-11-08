City buys new van for Meals on Wheels

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening gave the green light for a new vehicle for the city’s Meals on Wheels program.

And, as an added treat, the city will pay far less than it budgeted for.

“It’s important to a lot of people,” Mayor Paul Lambert said of this program.

The council unanimously approved a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica van for $29,000 from Henry-Hobscheidt Motors of Plattsmouth.

It will replace a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country that definitely “aged,” according to City Administrator Emily Bausch.

The city budgeted $40,000 for a replacement van based on the market and list prices with local vendors, Bausch said.

“I did some shopping on prices,” Bausch said.

Originally, the Henry-Hobscheidt van was listed for $39,500. However, that dealership expressed interest in helping with a replacement van as it had previously provided a van and supported the program in the past, Bausch said.

After she met with the owner, Henry-Hobscheidt provided a purchase agreement for that van for $29,900 and offered a trade-in for the old van of $900.

After hearing of the need for a new van, several businesses and organizations came forward with financial help.

The city has received pledges from the Plattsmouth Community Foundation for $5,000, the Plattsmouth Rotary Club for $5,000, Liquid Trucking Companies for $5,000, plus two other pledges totaling $5,000.

More may be coming, it was mentioned at the meeting.

“This Meals on Wheels is something the community has embraced,” Bausch said.

Lambert said, “There are people in this community who want to give and we’re blessed to have them in our community.”

The city’s portion of this expense should be in the range of only $10,000 to $14,000, the mayor said.

"Thank you to those who donated," said Couincilman Doug Derby.

Meals were never interrupted, Bausch said.

"We want to keep it that way,” she said.

In other business:

* The council approved the application for the second payment by Hendrickson Transportation L.L.C. for $235,930 for its pre-grading work at the new wastewater treatment plant location. This pay request represented completed work through Oct. 14, about 46 percent of the overall work needed.

* The council approved the first pay request by 2 the T Construction, Inc. for $123,408 for concrete reconstruction work on Avenue A between Seventh and Eighth streets, and from Third to Fourth streets, and at the intersection of First Avenue and Sixth Street.